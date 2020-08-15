Russell Brand sparks controversy with analysis of the feminism of WAP video

Russell Brand has sparked controversy over a YouTube clip in which he discusses whether the video for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s single WAP is a “feminist masterpiece or porn”.

In a lengthy post, he assessed whether the video fed into “male hip hop tropes about the potency of male sexuality”.

The explicit video has divided opinion over whether it is offensive or empowering.

In a video on his YouTube page, Brand said: “Do we achieve equality by aspiring to the values established by the forces or authors of the hierarchy and system itself, ie do women achieve equality by aspiring to and replicating the values that have been established by males.

“If male hip hop tropes are about the potency of male sexuality… and then the female video is a sort of celebration of sexual potency… essentially it’s an emulation of a template that already exists and is established by males.

“Is it equality if the template has been established by the former dominator? The answer is no.”

He compared the debate with the question of the leadership of Margaret Thatcher, saying she was not a feminist icon because “the values she extolled, espoused and conveyed were male values, she was a woman-man.”

I really don’t want to be taught feminism by Russell Brand. But I look forward to Louis CK’s thoughts on why Beyoncé is getting it all wrong. https://t.co/is7aPEiyhZ — DeborahFrances-White (@DeborahFW) August 15, 2020

He added that “her values were male values” and did not improve the lives of women.

Deborah Frances-White, the host of The Guilty Feminist podcast, wrote on Twitter: “I really don’t want to be taught feminism by Russell Brand. But I look forward to Louis CK’s thoughts on why Beyonce is getting it all wrong.”

Another follower wrote on Twitter: “Mansplaining feminism to the little ladies, lest they get it into their pretty little heads that the song is fun and fresh and liberating. Oh thank you big clever hairy man.”

However others backed his views, with a fan on YouTube writing: “Russell you have grown and with that growth you become more non bias and seek truth. You are intelligent. Very introspective. Appreciate you mate!”