Halle Berry skateboards in swimwear to celebrate 54th birthday

Halle Berry took to a skateboard in bikini bottoms and a T-shirt as she celebrated her 54th birthday.

The Monster’s Ball actress shared a photo of herself skateboarding down an empty street, dressed in floral bikini bottoms and a white T-shirt, as she looked over her shoulder to smile at the camera.

She wrote on Instagram: “54… life just gets better and better!”

The star received a deluge of well-wishes from her famous friends on her special day.

Octavia Spencer wrote: “You better skate on into your destiny!”

Reese Witherspoon wrote: “Get out of here ! This pic made my day !! HBD!!”

Naomi Campbell said: “Just love you @halleberry”, while Kerry Washington wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!!! love you!!!!!”