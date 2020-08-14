Taylor Swift continues top of the chart success

Taylor Swift has held on to the top of the album charts for a third week with Folklore.

The US star recorded the album, now available in digital format only, during lockdown.

Glass Animals’ new album Dreamland is second, the Official Charts Company said.

Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, the posthumous debut album by the late US rapper Pop Smoke, is third, followed by Deep Purple’s Whoosh! and Juice Wrld’s Legends Never Die

In the singles chart, Joel Corry and MNEK enjoy a fourth week at the top with Head & Heart, followed by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo (Savage Love).