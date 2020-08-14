Billie Eilish and John Legend to perform at Democratic National Convention

Friday, August 14, 2020 - 22:03 PM
Tom Horton, PA

Billie Eilish, John Legend, Leon Bridges and Jennifer Hudson are set to perform at a star-studded Democratic National Convention.

The event, which will mostly be taking place virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, comes ahead of the US presidential election later this year which will see Republican Donald Trump come up against Democrat Joe Biden.

The Chicks, Maggie Rogers, Common, Billy Porter and Prince Royce are also set to perform.

Alongside an announcement that she would be performing at the convention, Eilish wrote on Instagram: “It’s never been more important to vote.

“I’m performing at the DNC on Wednesday and I hope you’ll watch, then get to the polls in November.”

Eilish has reportedly made scathing remarks about Trump in the past.

John Legend is among the acts (Lauren Hurley/PA)

The Democratic National Convention will see the Democratic Party formally name Biden as its candidate in the upcoming election.

The event, which runs from Monday to Thursday, would normally be attended by large crowds.

