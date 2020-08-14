John Legend and Chrissy Teigen expecting third child

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen expecting third child
The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Friday, August 14, 2020 - 06:33 AM
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third child together.

The couple appeared to announce the news in the music video for Legend’s latest single Wild, which sees the couple playing on the beach together with their four-year-old daughter Luna and son Miles, two, before they cradle her baby bump.

Teigen later confirmed she is expecting on Instagram, showing off her growing bump and writing: “Look at this third baby shit. What? Oh my god.”

The singer and the model and TV star first met on the set of the video for Legend’s song Stereo 14 years ago, and reunited with that director Nabil for the Wild video. They married in 2013.

The new video sees the couple escape on a road trip, kiss in a cabana, embrace on the beach and also have an argument over dinner before making up.

Before the release, video-hosting service Vevo teased on Twitter that there was a “beautiful surprise” inlcuded.

The message said: “.@johnlegend and @chrissyteigen drive us “Wild” in the heartfelt visuals for John’s latest song with @garyclarkjr! Be sure to watch it now for a beautiful surprise!”

More in this section

Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2019 - London Dua Lipa says working with Missy Elliott was a ‘mind-blowing experience’
Robbie Williams comments Robbie Williams reveals he has 27 toilets in his Beverly Hills mansion
The 92nd Academy Awards - Elton John AIDS Foundation Viewing Party - Los Angeles Heidi Klum offers update on Simon Cowell’s back injury
legendplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices