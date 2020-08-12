John Legend and Taylor Swift cheer as Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate

Famous faces from the worlds of film, TV and music have celebrated Joe Biden’s decision to name California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Taylor Swift, John Legend and P!nk were among those praising the former vice president for making history by selecting the first black woman to compete on a major US party’s presidential ticket.

Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 11, 2020

Model Chrissy Teigen, who has been married to Legend since 2013, added: “Excited to vote!! still amazed Election Day isn’t a national holiday

“It needs to be celebrated, with a post vote bar crawl.”

Real actual tears of joy over here in the Hart household https://t.co/FuwDcuWOte — P!nk (@Pink) August 11, 2020

Retweeting Ms Harris, Swift simply wrote: “YES.”

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman shared a photo of himself embracing Ms Harris, also writing: “YES.”

Madame Vice President has a nice ring to it! #BidenHarris2020 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) August 12, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS MADAME VICE PRESIDENT🎉



IM BEYOND EXCITED🎂 pic.twitter.com/hZfdULsJG5 — Cher (@cher) August 12, 2020

The Office star Mindy Kaling shared an emotive post about the announcement.

(1/2) Was there ever more of an exciting day? For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office? We work so hard and contribute to the pic.twitter.com/LpG0DvsGuT — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 11, 2020

She said: “Was there ever more of an exciting day?

“For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office?

“We work so hard and contribute to the fabric of our lives in America, & now to see @SenKamalaHarris rise to the top like this?

“It’s thrilling!! I am filled with hope and excitement. Thank you @JoeBiden. Let’s do this!⁣”

Actress and Charlie’s Angels director Elizabeth Banks described Ms Harris as “our country’s next VP”.

And actress Jessica Biel said: “What a historic moment for women of color, little girls with big dreams, and mothers everywhere. We are cheering for you.”