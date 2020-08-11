Cardi B calls out male rappers for not speaking up about Breonna Taylor death

Cardi B has called out male rappers for not speaking out about the death of Breonna Taylor.

The rapper has said she wishes more men in the industry would call for justice for the 26-year-old paramedic, who was shot dead by police in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, in March.

The officers justified entering with a so-called no-knock warrant.

Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almanza, told Elle USA: “That is so insane to me. [I saw] Breonna Taylor’s name everywhere, but I didn’t really know her story.

“What they did to her is really f***ed up. Really f***ed up. What’s the excuse? Why is the cop not in jail? Wasn’t what he did a crime? It’s a crime! And no apology. No apology.

“No video of the cop coming out crying, ‘I f***ed up. I don’t this. I don’t that.’ Nothing. It’s nothing. I don’t even know how her mom still holds her head up. Unbelievable.”

The death of Taylor reminded Cardi of when her own cousin was murdered and she said: “I remember everybody waking up at 3 a.m. and driving all the way to New Jersey, to the hospital.

“And through all that driving, you’re crying and scared and everything.”

She is among a host of high-profile women, including Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey, Olivia Wilde and Sarah Paulson to call for charges to be brought against the officers involved in Taylor’s murder: Jon Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove and said she wishes she saw more male rappers were speaking out.

She said: “A woman like Breonna Taylor, she was young. She looked like she was listening to your music.

“She looked like she was your fan. You should stick up for her.”

She added: “Imagine how frustrated her mom was, crying, probably hysterical. The cops call her saying her daughter is in the hospital, and her daughter is not even there.

“Then the person who’s supposed to protect her is asking her mom, ‘Do you know anybody who [would] want to hurt Breonna Taylor?’ when you guys know who killed her!”

Cardi also said she will do whatever it takes to get Democratic challenger Joe Biden elected to unseat Donald Trump, even though she supported Bernie Sanders.

She said: “Those people that he caters [to], he’s not going to do anything for them.

“It’s not like Republicans are getting better housing. It’s not like Republicans are getting better benefits. They’re not.

“He’s not doing anything for anybody. He’s just saying things that appease the same people.

“I want a president who makes me feel secure. I want a president who understands the pain of the people. I want a president who is going to give us answers.

“That’s why I like [New York governor Andrew] Cuomo. I like him because he makes me feel like he’s listening to me.”

She has been calling on her fans to become more engaged in politics away from the presidential level, saying: “You can vote for DAs [District Attorneys]. You can vote for mayors. You can vote for your district. Not everything is the president. You know what I’m saying?”