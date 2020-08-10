Celebrity chef Rachel Ray’s New York home engulfed in massive fire

Celebrity chef Rachel Ray’s New York home engulfed in massive fire
Rachel Ray
Monday, August 10, 2020 - 15:46 PM
Associated Press Reporter

A massive fire has engulfed cooking show star Rachael Ray’s New York home.

Firefighters arrived at Ray’s home in Lake Luzerne, New York, on Sunday evening, according to US television news channel KRQE-TV.

Photos of the house fire show flames bursting through the roof and long plumes of smoke extending into the sky. The Warren County sheriff said there were no injuries.

Ray’s representative Charlie Dougiello told USA Today that Ray, her husband and dog were safe, but that the extent of damage to the home was not yet clear.

Since April, Ray has been filming #STAYHOME With Rachael two days a week from her home in Lake Luzerne. Her husband, John Cusimano, has been the show’s cameraman, producer, cocktail maker and musical guest.

Amid the pandemic, Ray’s organisation donated 4 million dollars (£3.6 million) to several charities including food banks, relief funds for laid off restaurant workers and animal rescue work.

She credited her mother, who lives across the street and also operated a restaurant, with motivating her to give the donation.

“She wants a daily update of what you’re doing to help the world. In detail,” Ray said.

More in this section

The 54th BFI London Film Festival - Conviction Premiere Hilary Swank blasts off to Mars in Away trailer
Pain and Glory Premiere - London Antonio Banderas confirms he has tested positive for Covid-19
6e420aea-d472-4217-9788-17f8c493dd63.jpg Elton John’s Gucci tracksuit among music items going under the hammer
raydigitalplace: international

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices