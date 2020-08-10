Antonio Banderas confirms he has tested positive for Covid-19

Antonio Banderas has said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is spending his period of isolation making plans that will “give meaning to my 60 years”.

The Pain And Glory actor confirmed the news on his 60th birthday, sharing a photo of himself as a baby.

He wrote in Spanish on Instagram: “I want to make it public that today on August 10 I am obliged to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine after having tested positive for the Covid-19 illness, caused by coronavirus.

“I would like to note that I feel relatively well, only a little more tired than usual and I put my faith in recovering as soon as possible following the medical indications which I hope permit me to overcome the infectious process I am suffering and which is affecting so many people around the world.

“I am using this isolation to read, write, relax and make some plans to give meaning to my 60 years which I reach full with desire and excitement.

“A big hug to all.”

Banderas is the latest in a string of high-profile figures to test positive for the illness, including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Bryan Cranston and the singer Pink.