Elton John’s Gucci tracksuit among music items going under the hammer

Items from music industry stars including Elton John, Billie Eilish and Ozzy Osbourne are going under the hammer.

A trove of music memorabilia will be sold by Julien’s Auctions at the MusiCares Charity Auction in Beverly Hills next month.

A metallic blue Gucci tracksuit belonging to Elton John is for sale, with a guide price of £3,000-£4,600, while Tom Jones’ customised black velvet bomber jacket, complete with “Tom” embroidered in gold, is expected to go for the same amount.

A Gucci tracksuit once belonging to Sir Elton John is going under the hammer (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

Former Black Sabbath singer Osbourne’s stage-worn ensemble, which includes a black top and trousers, is expected to fetch between £4,600 and £6,100, while it could cost an extra £3,800 to complete the look with his trademark round glasses.

A Fender California Coast black ukulele signed by pop sensation Eilish is expected to sell for £1,500-£3,000, and a Gibson SG Standard ’61 guitar in vintage cherry and signed by Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi (£3,000-£4,600) is also on offer.

In the film and TV categories, fans have the chance to get their hands on an animal print kaftan worn by Barbra Streisand in her role as Roz Focker in 2004 comedy Meet The Fockers (£2,300-£3,800).

A guitar signed by Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi and Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant is also for sale (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

And a black leather jacket worn by John Stamos in TV sitcom Full House is expected to fetch between £4,600 and £6,100.

The jacket is accompanied by a handwritten postcard from Stamos, which reads in part: “One of my fav leather jackets from Full House/Hate to part with it but anything for MusiCares.”

A script from the show, signed by the cast, is also for sale, as are items from Cher, Coldplay, Carole King, Tom Petty, Eric Clapton and more.

Previously announced items include Nascar driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr’s 2018 Daytona 500 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 car (£46,000-£61,000), and former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman’s complete bass amplifier rig used during the band’s Steel Wheels/Urban Jungle Tours (£61,000-£76,000).

MusiCares was established by the Recording Academy, the body which oversees the Grammys, to help people in the music industry.

Designated lots will share proceeds with MusiCares and the Grand Ole Opry Trust Fund.

– The MusiCares Charity Auction takes place on September 9 live in Beverly Hills and online at juliensauctions.com.