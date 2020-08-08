Millie Mackintosh says her baby daughter has been diagnosed with hip dysplasia

EE British Academy Film Awards 2019 – After Party – London
Saturday, August 08, 2020 - 14:40 PM
Tom Horton, PA

Millie Mackintosh has said that she has had an “emotional few days” after her baby daughter was diagnosed with developmental hip dysplasia.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 31, said she was “shocked and saddened” to find out that her daughter Sienna had the condition, which means that the hip joint has not yet formed properly.

Her daughter is wearing a harness for six to 12 weeks in an effort to correct it, she said, adding that the treatment has a 90% chance of working.

“The hardest part is that I can’t hold her properly to cuddle her and finding a comfortable breast feeding position is really difficult while we adapt to this change in our reality, a reality that we’ve worked so hard on!” she wrote on Instagram.

“It feels like we are back at the newborn stage, her routine has gone out the window and we are having to learn how to care for her all over again.”

She shared the message alongside an image of her holding the baby.

Mackintosh and Taylor married in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

Mackintosh and her husband Hugo Taylor welcomed the birth of Sienna earlier this year.

The couple tied the knot in 2018.

mackintoshplace: uk

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

