Simon Cowell breaks back while testing electric bike

Sunday, August 09, 2020 - 06:14 AM
Simon Cowell has broken his back while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

Cowell was expected to have surgery on Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul.

He fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu and was taken to hospital, where he was said to be under observation and doing fine.

Cowell created America’s Got Talent and serves as a judge on the show.

He has also been the judge on Britain’s Got Talent, The X Factor and American Idol.

