Selena Gomez’s next TV role will be alongside two comedy greats
Friday, August 07, 2020 - 21:04 PM
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Pop singer Selena Gomez is set to star alongside comedy greats Steve Martin and Martin Short in upcoming TV series Only Murders In The Building.

The trio will play three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

All three will also serve as executive producers on the comedy.

<!-- EMBED START Image --></p><figure id="embedded4122092"><img src="//content.assets.pressassociation.io/2020/08/07220245/6e969feb-2552-4752-b985-526a17eb4dba.jpg" alt="Martin Short and Steve Martin" srcset="https://content.assets.pressassociation.io/2020/08/07220245/6e969feb-2552-4752-b985-526a17eb4dba.jpg 2000w, https://content.assets.pressassociation.io/2020/08/07220245/6e969feb-2552-4752-b985-526a17eb4dba-150x150.jpg 150w" sizes="(max-width: 767px) 89vw, (max-width: 1000px) 54vw, (max-width: 1071px) 543px, 580px"><figcaption>Martin Short and Steve Martin (PA)</figcaption></figure><!-- EMBED END Image --> Only Murders In The Building will air on US streaming service Hulu.

Martin, 74, co-created the show and is an old friend of Short, 70. They co-starred in 1986 comedy Three Amigos.

It will mark a return to TV for pop superstar Gomez, who found fame on the Disney Channel’s Wizards Of Waverly Place.

Her other acting roles include Spring Breakers, The Big Short and Fundamentals Of Caring.

Gomez, 28, also served as an executive producer on 13 Reasons Why.

She released her most recent album, Rare, in January.

