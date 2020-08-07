Ariana Grande wishes boyfriend Dalton Gomez happy birthday with sweet tribute

Ariana Grande wished boyfriend Dalton Gomez happy birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

Pop superstar Grande has been dating the Los Angeles real estate agent since earlier this year and he featured in the music video for her lockdown-inspired single Stuck With U.

And to mark his birthday, 27-year-old Grande posted a heartfelt message on social media.

She shared a series of videos, including two clips showing Gomez gently kissing her on the cheek while in another he tries to imitate Hollywood giant John Wayne during a game of Heads Up.

Grande captioned the post: “hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days 🙂 i love u.”

Grande and Gomez confirmed their relationship in May, when they appeared together in the Stuck With U music video.

They were first linked after being spotted out and about together near the start of the year. Grande recently celebrated nine nominations ahead of the MTV Video Music Awards, the joint most along with Lady Gaga.

The pair collaborated on single Rain On Me which featured on Gaga’s Chromatica album. The song is nominated in seven categories.