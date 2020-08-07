I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! moves to UK from Australia for 2020 series

The forthcoming series of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! is to be filmed in the UK instead of Australia and will be broadcast live every night from a ruined castle in the countryside, ITV has confirmed.

Ant and Dec will host the series as celebrities undertake gruelling trials and challenges to win food and treats in the lead-up to one of them being crowned king or queen of the castle, rather than the jungle.

ITV recently confirmed that the 2020 series of the show would go ahead amid the coronavirus crisis but did not offer details on where filming would take place.

Hosted by Ant and Dec, the show will be broadcast live every night from a ruined castle in the countryside.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s director of television, said: “We announced last week that we were doing all we could to make the series and I’m thrilled that we can bring the show to viewers, albeit not in the jungle.

“We have a great team both on and off-screen and I know they will produce a hugely entertaining series.”

Richard Cowles, director of entertainment at ITV Studios, said: “We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia.

“Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there.

“However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.

“Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way.”