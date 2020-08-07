Pop star Kesha records virtual reality concert after pandemic cancelled her tour

Kesha
Friday, August 07, 2020 - 08:08 AM
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Pop star Kesha has performed a virtual reality concert after the coronavirus pandemic forced her to cancel a physical tour.

The chart-topping singer, whose hits include Tik Tok and Die Young, has recorded a set as part of technology company MelodyVR’s Live in LA series.

Kesha has performed a concert for a virtual reality platform (MelodyVR/PA)

The performance, described as being inside a “360 degree spaceship,” will feature six songs, including Praying, A Little Bit Of Love, Rainbow and We R Who We R.

Kesha said: “I don’t believe I have ever played a show like this, just me and only me, for you and only you.

“A personal serenade in my 360 degree ‘spaceship’ as we blast off into a uniquely unbelievable new kind of concert experience, Live from LA.”

US star Kesha, 33, announced in May she had cancelled her tour due to the pandemic.

She said it was “no longer feasible” to try and embark on the High Road Tour in 2020 and said she was instead aiming for next year.

Virtual performances have rocketed in popularity since the health crisis all but shut down live, in-person concerts.

Kesha’s Live In LA performance will be available on August 13 at 11pm, via the MelodyVR app on smartphones and VR headsets.

keshaplace: uk

