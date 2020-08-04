Sean Penn confirms he married partner Leila George in ‘Covid wedding’

The Oscar-winning star, 59, said he and 28-year-old actress George got married on Thursday at a virtual ceremony officiated through Zoom.

Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Hollywood actor Sean Penn has confirmed he married partner Leila George, revealing they tied the knot during a “Covid wedding”.

The Oscar-winning star, 59, said he and 28-year-old actress George got married on Thursday at a virtual ceremony officiated through Zoom.

Penn confirmed the news during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where he flashed his ring on screen.

We did a Covid wedding. By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother

Sean Penn

“It was Thursday,” the Mystic River star said.

“We did a Covid wedding. By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother. And we did it that way.”

Penn has two children – daughter Dylan Frances, 29, and son Hopper Jack, 26 – with ex-wife Robin Wright.

Asked about the benefits of a small wedding, Penn joked: “Let’s say there are socially liberating factors under Covid.”

Penn is a two-time Oscar winner for his work on 2003 mystery drama Mystic River and 2008 biopic Milk.

He was married to House Of Cards star Wright from 1996 to 2010 and to Madonna from 1985 to 1989.

The actor has been in a relationship with George since 2016.

