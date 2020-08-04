UB40 singer Duncan Campbell in hospital after stroke

UB40 singer Duncan Campbell is recovering in hospital after suffering a stroke.

A statement from the band said the 62-year-old, from Birmingham, is “up and about” and doing well.

Campbell replaced his brother Ali as lead singer of the British reggae group in 2008, after Ali quit over a disagreement about management.

A statement said: “We can confirm that our lead singer and brother Duncan Campbell was taken to hospital after suffering a stroke.

“While we can report that he is already up and about, we ask fans to respect Duncan and the family’s privacy as he works his way back to what we all hope will be a strong and speedy recovery.

“We look forward to seeing you all on the road next spring.”

The news follows the band’s announcement last week that their UK tour dates due to take place in December had been rescheduled to March next year because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

UB40 with Duncan Campbell (Joel Ryan/PA)

UB40 formed in 1978 in Birmingham, choosing their name as a reference to a form issued to people claiming unemployment benefits at the time.

The band produced hits including Red Red Wine and Falling In Love With You and its line-up remained stable for 29 years until January 2008, when frontman Ali left the band.

Ali has been highly critical of his replacement and said watching his brother perform the band’s songs “makes my skin crawl”.

Jeremy Corbyn with UB40 (David Mirzoeff/PA)

He has since toured as part of the breakaway group UB40 Featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey, and the two groups regularly hit out at each other in public.

UB40 have scored more than 40 top 40 songs in the UK and are recognised as one of the country’s most successful bands.

The original incarnation of the band, fronted by Campbell, backed Jeremy Corbyn at the 2019 general election, with the former Labour leader describing them as “an authentic socialist voice”.

Its current line-up features Campbell and his brother Robin, Jimmy Brown, Earl Falconer, Norman Hassan and Brian Travers.