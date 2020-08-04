Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson set to buy XFL American football league

Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is teaming up with his ex-wife to buy the XFL American football league.

The former professional wrestler – who played the sport up to college level – is buying the assets of the league from Alpha Entertainment, which was founded by WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

Johnson, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, said he and business partner and ex-wife Dany Garcia agreed the deal alongside investment firm RedBird Capital.

The purchase is reportedly worth $15m.

Johnson said he bought the league for his love of American football.

He wrote on Instagram: “With gratitude & passion I’ve built a career with my own two hands and will apply these callouses to building our @xfl brand to create something special for the fans.

“My dreams of playing professional football never came true, however – this passion venture allows me to create opportunities for other players to showcase their talents, take care of their families and make their own dreams come true.

“Now, my partners and I go to work – for the love of football.”

The XFL was founded as an alternative to the NFL and under its original guise ran for one season in 2001.

The 2020 season marked its return but the league filed for bankruptcy in April after play was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A bankruptcy judge now needs to approve the sale and, if given the go-ahead, the deal could be completed by the end of the month.