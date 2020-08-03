Caitlyn Jenner labels Kanye West the ‘most kind, loving human being’

Caitlyn Jenner has labelled Kanye West as the “most kind, loving human being”.

The reality star made the comments about the rapper after his wife Kim Kardashian West opened up about his bipolar disorder amid an apparent bid to become US president.

Jenner told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that the rapper had been “supportive” of her over the last few years.

'He has been the most kind, loving human being.'



Amid concerns for Kanye West's health, @Caitlyn_Jenner praises her son-in-law as she says he has a 'great heart' and is 'a good person'. pic.twitter.com/wmW5rsHL10 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 3, 2020

“I hope for the best for him, he’s a really good guy,” she told the programme.

“He has been the most kind, loving human being and so good to me throughout the years and especially going through everything I have been through in the last five years.

“He has been such a good friend.”

(Ian West/PA)

Bruce Jenner was previously married to Kardashian West’s mother Kris Jenner.

The former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star also discussed coronavirus restrictions in the US, saying it has been “tough” on a lot of people.

“We just have to get through this thing right now,” she added.

Jenner said she is “very good at keeping busy” and her “house has never been cleaner, my property has never been in better shape” thanks to the lockdown.

She also said she is also looking into creating her own YouTube channel to discuss transgender issues and some of her hobbies.