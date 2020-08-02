Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment
Virus Outbreak India Bollywood Superstar
Sunday, August 02, 2020 - 12:53 PM
Associated Press reporters

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from a Mumbai hospital after undergoing three weeks of treatment for coronavirus.

His actor son, Abhishek Bachchan, who is still in Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital with the virus, said in a tweet that his father has tested negative and will rest at home. Both were admitted to hospital on July 11.

Abhishek Bachchan’s wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their eight-year-old daughter, who both also contracted the virus, left the hospital last week after recovering. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a top Bollywood actress.

Aishwarya Rai (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

The elder Bachchan, 77, has acted in more than 200 Indian films over the past five decades. He is also a former politician and television host.

The Bachchans are often called Bollywood’s first family. Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Jaya is also an actress and a one-time member of parliament. She was not hit by the coronavirus.

