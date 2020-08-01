Gigi Hadid posts snap of kiss with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid. Picture: PA
Saturday, August 01, 2020 - 17:42 PM
Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Gigi Hadid shares a kiss with Zayn Malik in a snap posted weeks after confirming they are expecting a child.

The couple confirmed in April that they are expecting their first baby together.

Now model Hadid, 25, has posted a snap, on Instagram, of the soon-to-be parents sharing a kiss.

She captioned the picture “baby daddy”.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon earlier this year, Hadid revealed she has been craving bagels while pregnant.

And she said: “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.”

Earlier, her mother Yolanda Hadid told Dutch outlet RTL Boulevard the baby is expected in September.

“Of course we are so excited,” she said. “I’m excited to become a Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life: one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

Catwalk star Hadid and former One Direction singer Malik, 27, have been dating on and off since late 2015.

