Courteney Cox to reprise role of Gale Weathers in Scream 5

Courteney Cox will return to her role as Gale Weathers in a new Scream film, she has confirmed.

The Friends star shared a video of the famous ghost face from the horror franchise on Instagram, with the words “I can’t wait to see this face again” appearing on screen.

Cox has played the role of the news reporter in the first four horror films, beginning in 1996 and most recently in 2011.

They were all directed by the late filmmaker Wes Craven, who died in 2015.

It has already been confirmed that David Arquette, Cox’s former husband, will reprise his role as Dewey Riley in the fifth film and it is rumoured that Neve Campbell could return to the role of Sidney Prescott.

The fifth instalment will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.