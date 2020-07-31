Money Heist to end with fifth and final series

Money Heist to end with fifth and final series
LA-CASA-DE-PAPEL_S01_EP01_0017
Friday, July 31, 2020 - 16:11 PM
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Money Heist will end with the upcoming fifth and final series – which will start filming on August 3, Netflix has announced.

The Spanish crime drama, also known as La Casa De Papel, has been a global hit for the streaming service.

The fourth part of the show, translated as The House Of Paper, was projected to be watched by 65 million households in its first month, more than the 64 million who watched docu-series smash Tiger King, after debuting in early April.

The show follows a mysterious man called The Professor and his criminal recruits, all known by the names of cities, for a series of elaborate heists.

Creator and executive producer Alex Pina said: “We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters.

“The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.”

Part five will consist of 10 episodes, it was confirmed, and Sense 8 star Miguel Angel Silvestre and Patrick Criado will join the cast.

