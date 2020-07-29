Hugh Jackman jokes his Emmy nod left Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’

Hugh Jackman jokes his Emmy nod left Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 03:28 AM
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Hugh Jackman joked his Emmy nomination for HBO’s Bad Education had left Ryan Reynolds “devastated”.

The Hollywood stars have famously been locked in a faux feud, which is said to have originated from their time working together on 2009 superhero film X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

They often trade barbs on social media. And Jackman returned to the “row” on Tuesday after he bagged an Emmy nomination for his role in HBO movie Bad Education.

Speaking to E! News’ Daily Pop, the Australian, 51, joked Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively had texted him with an update.

“Lots of texts from everyone I know, nothing from Ryan,” Jackman quipped.

“But Blake… Hang on, I’m just reading it now. ‘He’s devastated. He says he’s not getting out of bed for three days. This is the greatest gift you’ve ever given me.'”

Jackman added “that’s all I got from Blake” and said he would be “open” to an apology from Reynolds.

Deadpool star Reynolds, 43, sent a video message to “congratulate” Jackman, jokingly suggesting he did not deserve his nomination.

Jackman responded by telling Reynolds: “You’re looking a bit green.”

Bad Education also stars Allison Janney and tells the true story of the largest public school embezzlement in US history.

Responding to his nomination and the show’s nod for outstanding TV movie, Jackman said: “Congrats to the cast and crew of Bad Education on our Emmy Award nominations. Thank you to the Television Academy and the amazing folks at @hbo.”

