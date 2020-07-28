Paul Mescal scores Emmy nomination for Normal People

Normal People’s Paul Mescal earned an Emmy Award nod for lead actor in a limited series or movie.

Andrew Scott has also been nominated for Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Black Mirror while Killing Eve's Fiona Shaw is up for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

The Emmys are the biggest night in US TV and recognise excellence in the medium.

Olivia Colman was recognised in the category of outstanding lead actress in a drama for her portrayal of the Queen in Netflix’s The Crown, while Jodie Comer, who won the award last year, was nominated for Killing Eve.

They are up against other stars including Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Oh and Zendaya.

Scottish star Brian Cox was also nominated in the outstanding drama actor category for his role in Succession. He will be up against actors including his Succession co-star Jeremy Strong and Jason Bateman in Ozark.

Outstanding drama series nominees are Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian, Ozark, Stranger Things and Succession.

The build-up to this year’s nominations announcement was severely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

While the major platforms, including HBO and Netflix, would usually hold glitzy events to promote their shows to the TV Academy’s voting body, made up of roughly 23,000 industry figures, this time around they were forced to go virtual.

The health crisis has thrown the wider awards show industry into disarray.

Major Hollywood events including the Oscars, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globes have been postponed in response to the pandemic halting production and closing cinemas.

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on September 20.