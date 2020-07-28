Cat Stevens reveals why he never took to the Live Aid stage

Cat Stevens reveals why he never took to the Live Aid stage
Music for the Marsden – London
Tuesday, July 28, 2020 - 07:58 AM
Keiran Southern, PA

Yusuf/Cat Stevens has opened up on why he never took to the stage at Live Aid and said organisers were “probably right not to have me”.

The singer-songwriter had been set to perform at the benefit concert in 1985.

However 72-year-old Stevens, who converted to Islam in 1977 and later went on a hiatus from music, said organisers were concerned when he turned up without his guitar and “conveniently I was left out of it”.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens has recalled the time he had been set to perform at Live Aid (John Stillwell/PA)

Speaking to the Radio Times, he said: “I turned up without my guitar and I think they were a bit worried about what I might do. Elton over-ran a bit and conveniently I was left out of it. I didn’t mind. I felt that was a sign to exit and that’s what I did for many years.”

Stevens, who goes by the name Yusuf Islam, also revealed he planned on reading a poem on stage at Live Aid.

He said he was not concerned by the potential career boost performing at such a high-profile event would bring, saying “I was on my way out of music at the time”.

Stevens said: “I was going to read a poem. It was a good poem but I think they were probably right not to have me. They made the right decision.”

Read the full interview in the Radio Times.

More in this section

8a1a1444-44ee-4dfe-89d0-9a43cc669bd1.jpeg Christopher Nolan blockbuster Tenet gets UK release date
Rita Wilson comments Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson become Greek citizens, prime minister says
The MET Gala 2019 - New York Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announce baby news
stevensplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices