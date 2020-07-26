Gone With The Wind star Dame Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

Gone With The Wind star Dame Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104
SHOWBIZ Leigh plaque
Sunday, July 26, 2020 - 16:28 PM
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Gone With The Wind actress and Hollywood great Dame Olivia de Havilland has died aged 104.

The actress died at home in Paris, her representatives confirmed.

A statement said: “Last night, the world lost an international treasure, and I lost a dear friend and beloved client. She died peacefully in Paris.”

Dame Olivia de Havilland received two best actress Oscars (PA)

Dame Olivia won two best actress Oscars for her roles in 1946’s The Each His Own and 1949’s The Heiress.

However, she is best remembered for her turn as Melanie Wilkes in the 1939 film Gone With The Wind.

Born in Japan to British parents, she first appeared on the big screen in 1935 as Dolly Stevens in Alibi Ike.

She made a number of television appearances and often worked on several movie titles a year until her last TV movie role as Aunt Bessie Merryman in The Woman He Loved in 1988.

More in this section

155d399f-7459-49e4-b479-2c86a33a67d0.jpg Banksy donates migrant crisis paintings worth up to €1.3m to charity sale
Boyzone in concert - Belfast Ronan Keating recalls emotional reaction to song about Stephen Gately
Professor Louise Wilson Memorial Service - London Kanye West issues public apology to wife Kim Kardashian West
havillandplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices