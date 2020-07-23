Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews welcome their second child

Model Vogue Williams has welcomed a baby daughter with her husband Spencer Matthews.

She announced the news on Instagram by sharing a picture of her alongside the former Made In Chelsea star.

It is the couple’s second child after they previously had their son Theodore in 2018.

Williams wrote on Instagram: “Last night we became a family of four.

“Our beautiful daughter arrived safely and happily into the world.”

Matthews also posted on social media about his daughter’s birth, saying there have been “real positive change” during the last three years of his life.

“I couldn’t be more thankful to my incredible wife Vogue Williams for all that you do for our family, in particular the laborious pregnancies which us men will never fully understand.”

He also thanked his wife for helping him “see the light through my rocky relationship with alcohol”, he said.

“I have always dreamt of being a great father and because of you, that is now achievable,” Matthews added.

Williams previously told Hello! magazine they had experienced “a few bumps in the road this time” ahead of the birth as she has been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which can make it more difficult to fall pregnant.

She also told the magazine it was “exciting but scary” to be expanding their family.

The couple tied the knot in June 2018 after they met the previous year during filming for Channel 4 programme The Jump.