Demi Lovato announces engagement to Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato has announced she is engaged to actor Max Ehrich.

The singer shared the news on Instagram alongside a string of photos from the proposal on the beach in Malibu and close-ups of the large diamond ring.

Rumours that the couple were dating began in March when they started sharing flirtatious comments on social media.

She wrote: “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense.

“And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.

“@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you.

“It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.

“I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all.

“You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself.

“I’m honoured to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

She also paid tribute to the photographer who furtively documented the proposal, writing: “Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!”

Ehrich, a former star of The Young And The Restless, also shared photos from the proposal and wrote: “Ahhhh. You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life.

“Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby.”