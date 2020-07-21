Kevin Clifton discusses possible Strictly Come Dancing return

Kevin Clifton has discussed a possible return to Strictly Come Dancing and said “never say never”.

The professional dancer, who won the show with his now-girlfriend Stacey Dooley in 2018, announced his departure in March following a seven-year run.

His post-Strictly plans included performing with his sister in Burn The Floor: Kevin vs Joanne, which has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kevin Clifton has left the door ajar on a potential Strictly Come Dancing return (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, the next series of the BBC’s Strictly will take place later this year, though it will be shorter than usual due to the health crisis.

Speaking to The Guardian, Clifton did not rule out a Strictly return.

“I can’t leave my sister high and dry, and go back on Strictly. But I don’t know. Never say never,” he said.

“I’ve made that decision (to leave Strictly). And it would feel weird if I suddenly went back again.”

Clifton, known affectionately to fans as Kevin from Grimsby, joined Strictly in 2013 and his first partner was Susanna Reid.

The 37-year-old was also paired with singer Frankie Bridge, actress Kellie Bright, singer Louise Redknapp, comedian Susan Calman, documentary-maker Dooley and TV veteran Anneka Rice.

Announcing his departure from Strictly, Clifton said “the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career”.