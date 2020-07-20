Nicki Minaj announces she is pregnant

Nicki Minaj has revealed she is pregnant with her first child after months of speculation.

The rapper and singer, 37, announced the news in a post on Instagram featuring a photo of herself cradling her bump while wearing a floral bikini and high heels.

She wrote “#Preggers” and added an orange heart.

Minaj, known for hits including Super Bass and Anaconda, fuelled rumours she was pregnant by replying to a fan in May.

Asked for a photo of her baby, she replied: “The world ain’t ready yet.”

Minaj, who was born in Trinidad, married 42-year-old Kenneth Petty last year after they reportedly dated for a year.

Nicki Minaj performs on stage with Little Mix (Ian West/PA)

Their relationship proved controversial after it emerged Petty had been convicted of attempted rape in 1995 and later spent seven years in prison for manslaughter.

In an interview in June last year, Minaj said the “end goal” of her relationship with Petty was to get pregnant.

She has previously dated rappers Drake and Meek Mill.