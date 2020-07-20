Priyanka Chopra marks anniversary of moment Nick Jonas asked her to marry him

Priyanka Chopra marks anniversary of moment Nick Jonas asked her to marry him
The MET Gala 2019 – New York
Monday, July 20, 2020 - 07:14 AM
Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Priyanka Chopra has said husband Nick Jonas made her “the luckiest girl in the world” when he asked her to marry him.

The couple tied the knot in India in December 2018, first with a Western wedding and then a traditional Hindu ceremony the next day. They also held several wedding receptions.

Chopra, 38, celebrated the moment that the Jonas Brothers singer, 27, proposed with a post on Instagram.

“To the greatest joy of my life,” she wrote.

“Two years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say ‘yes’ every moment of everyday since.

“In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable.

“Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you Nick Jonas.”

In May, Jonas celebrated the two-year anniversary of their first date, writing: “This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing.

“I love you babe.”

