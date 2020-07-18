Katie Price embraces son Harvey in hospital video

Katie Price embraces son Harvey in hospital video
Katie Price new BBC One documentary
Saturday, July 18, 2020 - 21:39 PM
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Katie Price has said her son Harvey is feeling “a lot better” after he was admitted to intensive care.

The TV star shared a video of herself with her son, 18, suffers from partial blindness, Prader-Willi syndrome, autism, and learning and behavioural difficulties, as a result of a rare genetic disorder.

In the video the pair are in his hospital room and her son is resting his head on her shoulder as she wraps an arm around him. 

She says: “Harv, what do you want to say to all those people who have sent you lovely messages?”

She added: “You’re feeling a lot better, do you want to say thank you to everyone?”

Harvey expressed his thanks and agreed he was feeling better.

Price said she would not be able to stay with Harvey on Saturday night but would return to visit him on Sunday.

She confirmed on July 12 that he had been admitted to intensive care and thanked the ambulance services and the hospital staff for the quick response and making him stable.

Price later said it was “hard as due to limited visiting hours and Covid I can’t be by his bed side” but added he was “being brave and strong.”

Harvey’s half-brother Junior, 15, commented on the video: “Doin so well big bro.”

Price’s ex-husband, Kieran Hayler also commented, writing: “Happy he is on the mend. Strong boy.”

