Kate Garraway celebrates son’s 11th birthday as husband remains in hospital

Kate Garraway was joined by Myleene Klass to celebrate her son’s 11th birthday while her husband Derek Draper remains in hospital.

The Good Morning Britain star hosted a party in her garden for her son Bill, complete with a teepee and Fortnite-themed cupcakes.

(Myleene Klass/Instagram)

Klass shared a string of photos of preparations for the celebrations, with cardboard boxes full of games and decorations. She added the hashtag #billsbday.

She also posted a photo of herself and Garraway outside the entrance to the teepee, which was decorated with balloons, as Klass held her baby son Apollo.

(Myleene Klass/Instagram)

She wrote: “Socially distanced but together for today.”

Photos shared by fellow guest Arianne Merry show Bill was also treated to a special Fortnite cake, complete with matching cupcakes and the message Happy 11th Birthday Bill.

(Arianne Merry/Instagram)

Garraway’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here co-star Roman Kemp was also among the guests, dressed in his outfit from the ITV reality show, complete with red ankle socks and walking boots.

(Arianne Merry/Instagram)

Merry wrote: “Look who’s come to join the party…”

Earlier this week, Garraway returned to Good Morning Britain for the first time since Draper was hospitalised with coronavirus.

She said: “Don’t be too nice because I’ll get emotional. Just go back to being rude.”