Kate Garraway celebrates son’s 11th birthday as husband remains in hospital

Kate Garraway celebrates son’s 11th birthday as husband remains in hospital
National Prince’s Trust Awards 2020
Saturday, July 18, 2020 - 19:05 PM
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Kate Garraway was joined by Myleene Klass to celebrate her son’s 11th birthday while her husband Derek Draper remains in hospital.

The Good Morning Britain star hosted a party in her garden for her son Bill, complete with a teepee and Fortnite-themed cupcakes.

(Myleene Klass/Instagram)

Klass shared a string of photos of preparations for the celebrations, with cardboard boxes full of games and decorations. She added the hashtag #billsbday.

She also posted a photo of herself and Garraway outside the entrance to the teepee, which was decorated with balloons, as Klass held her baby son Apollo.

(Myleene Klass/Instagram)

She wrote: “Socially distanced but together for today.”

Photos shared by fellow guest Arianne Merry show Bill was also treated to a special Fortnite cake, complete with matching cupcakes and the message Happy 11th Birthday Bill.

(Arianne Merry/Instagram)

Garraway’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here co-star Roman Kemp was also among the guests, dressed in his outfit from the ITV reality show, complete with red ankle socks and walking boots.

(Arianne Merry/Instagram)

Merry wrote: “Look who’s come to join the party…”

Earlier this week, Garraway returned to Good Morning Britain for the first time since Draper was hospitalised with coronavirus.

She said: “Don’t be too nice because I’ll get emotional. Just go back to being rude.”

More in this section

The 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Nick Jonas shares birthday tribute to wife Priyanka Chopra
Princess Beatrice wedding Queen Elizabeth lending tiara to Beatrice ‘a show of solidarity in Prince Andrew saga’
Katie Price new BBC One documentary Katie Price embraces son Harvey in hospital video
garrawayplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices