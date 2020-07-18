Big Sean breaks silence on death of former fiancee Naya Rivera

Big Sean has paid an emotional tribute to his former fiancee Naya Rivera after her body was found in a California lake, saying he is still “grieving and in shock”.

The rapper and the Glee actress got engaged in 2013 but split up the following year.

Rivera, 33, was on a boating trip with her four-year-old son Josey Hollis at Lake Piru when she drowned. Her death was ruled an accident by Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Her death was confirmed on Monday when her body was recovered from the popular spot for swimmers about 56 miles north-west of central Los Angeles.

Police said her final act may have been to help her son back into their rented boat before she became too exhausted to save herself.

Big Sean, real name Sean Anderson, wrote on Instagram: “Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul!

“Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own.

“I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person.

“I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya.”

During their relationship, Sean featured on Rivera’s debut single, Sorry, released in September 2013.