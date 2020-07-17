Jamie Dornan reveals musical secret of his workout routine

Jamie Dornan reveals musical secret of his workout routine
Death and Nightingales screening – London
Friday, July 17, 2020 - 14:31 PM
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Jamie Dornan has revealed he uses show tunes as the soundtrack to his exercise routine.

The 50 Shades Of Grey star shared a video of himself working out with a kettlebell, to the sound of Dancing Queen by Abba from the show Mamma Mia.

He wrote: “If you don’t workout listening to songs from musicals you’re getting it ALL wrong.”

In the video he can be seen performing bent-over rows in time to the music, before he looks into the camera at the end.

The actor has been giving fans an insight into different aspects of his life during lockdown.

He previously shared a photograph of himself in a dress and high heels, wearing a blue wig, and wrote: “Dressing up with my daughters took a turn. Meet Jenny (with the blue hair). She’s sweet.”

He also posted a photo of himself playing Twister alone as he celebrated his 38th birthday.

He wrote: “Birthday Party for 1.”

More in this section

Pacific Rim Uprising Special Screening - London John Boyega back on set with mask and protective gear
Princess Beatrice wedding Britain's Princess Beatrice marries property tycoon at secret ceremony
9786bb6a-32b6-4e90-906d-464ae1cacc9b.jpg Amber Heard spat at Johnny Depp, claims security guard
dornanplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices