Rapper Logic announces new album and his retirement

Rapper Logic has announced a new album – and his retirement.

The 30-year-old hip-hop star, whose hits include 1800 and Man Of The Year, revealed that No Pressure, apparently his final studio record, will arrive on July 24.

It will mark his departure from the music industry, Logic said, adding: “Now it’s time to be a great father.”

Officially announcing my retirement with the release of “No Pressure” executive produced by No I.D. July 24th...



It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father.



— Bobby No Pressure (@Logic301) July 16, 2020

Logic, whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, announced in August last year that he was expecting a son with wife Brittney Noell.

Logic’s fellow rappers reacted to news of his retirement on Twitter.

Lil Nas X, best known for the mega hit Old Town Road, said: “Can’t wait to listen man ur such an inspiration to many.”

And Lil Yachty wrote: “Wowwww legend!!!!”

Logic earned widespread critical acclaim for the 2013 mixtape Young Sinatra: Welcome To Forever and released his maiden studio album, Under Pressure, a year later.

He scored his first US number one album in 2017 with Everybody, which featured guest appearances from artists including Killer Mike, J Cole and No ID.