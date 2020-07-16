Michelle Obama to host new podcast on Spotify

Michelle Obama to host new podcast on Spotify
People Michelle Obama
Thursday, July 16, 2020 - 17:29 PM
Jonathan Landrum, Associated Press

Michelle Obama will let her own voice be heard on a new podcast.

The former first lady will host The Michelle Obama Podcast on the streaming service Spotify.

It will exclusively debut on the platform on July 29.

“My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives,” she said in a statement.

The new podcast is the first title in the ongoing collaboration between Spotify and Higher Ground, a production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama.

Last year, the former president and first lady partnered with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts for the platform.

Mrs Obama’s new podcast will hold candid and personal conversations with a focus on topics concerning relationships and health.

Conan O’Brien is lined up as a guest on the podcast (PA)

She expects to have several guests on the series including talk show host Conan O’Brien and Valerie Jarrett, businesswoman and former senior adviser to her husband.

“Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations – and hard conversations – with the people who matter most to them,” she said.

“That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.”

Mrs Obama released her Netflix documentary Becoming in May.

The project was an extension of her 2018 best-selling memoir of the same name.

