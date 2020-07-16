David Tennant: Home schooling has not been easy

David Tennant: Home schooling has not been easy

The former Doctor Who star admitted: “Home schooling was challenging."

Thursday, July 16, 2020 - 09:58 AM
Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

David Tennant says home schooling his children in lockdown has been a “challenge”.

The Staged star, 45, has five children with his actress wife Georgia Moffett.

He told BBC Breakfast: “We’re lucky that we’ve got space, although we do have quite a lot of children so we have got quite a full house!”

The former Doctor Who star admitted: “Home schooling was challenging.

“Obviously my wife Georgia was ultimately in charge because she’s better at organising things than I am.

“But between us we’d wrestle one child into a corner.”

The actor, who is back in a new series of comedy-drama There She Goes, said: “You very quickly recognise the gaps in your own knowledge.

“It’s not, ‘How do I do long division?’

“It’s, ‘How do they teach long division now because it’s all changed?'”

Tennant added: “I’ve always respected teachers for what they do, but oh my goodness I’m very glad they exist!”

More in this section

Johnny Depp court case Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis no longer giving evidence in Depp libel claim
Wireless Festival 2019 - Day 1 Cardi B defends Offset buying daughter Kulture, two, a Birkin bag
People Nick Cannon TV host Nick Cannon apologises for anti-Semitic remarks
tennantplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices