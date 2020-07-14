Countdown stars practice social distancing as show returns to the studio

United for Unicef Gala Dinner
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 18:19 PM
PA Reporter

Countdown has returned to the studio and resumed filming, Channel 4 has revealed.

Hosts Nick Hewer and Rachel Riley have been pictured back at work, alongside Dictionary Corner stalwart Susie Dent and new contestants.

Social-distancing guidelines were adhered to during filming, Channel 4 said.

Alongside a picture of the stars back in the studio, Channel 4 said: “Great news! @C4Countdown has returned to the studio. Following social distancing guidelines of course.

“We look forward to seeing @Nick_Hewer @RachelRileyRR and @susie_dent back on air with new shows on Channel 4 soon.”

Hewer, 76, is in the vulnerable category due to his age, but told the Mirror in May he was planning on returning to work as “nothing will stop Countdown”.

