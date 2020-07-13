Grandson of Elvis Presley mourned following death aged 27

The grandson of Elvis Presley has died at the age of 27.

Presley’s representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement that Lisa Marie Presley was “heartbroken” after learning about the death of her son Benjamin Keough.

TMZ reported that Mr Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” Mr Widynowski said in the statement.

“She adored that boy.

“He was the love of her life.”

Lisa Marie Presley had Keough and actress Riley Keough, 31, with her former husband Danny Keough.

She also had twins from another marriage.

Nancy Sinatra tweeted her condolences to Lisa Marie Presley, writing, “I have known you since before your mama gave birth to you, never dreaming you would have pain like this in your life.

“I’m so very sorry.”

