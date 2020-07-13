Katie Price says disabled son Harvey is in intensive care

Katie Price says disabled son Harvey is in intensive care
Social media abuse
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 02:58 AM
John Besley, PA

Katie Price has said her disabled son Harvey is being treated in intensive care in hospital.

Her 18-year-old son suffers from partial blindness, Prader-Willi syndrome, autism, and learning and behavioural difficulties, as a result of a rare genetic disorder.

The TV star tweeted: “I can confirm that Harvey is in intensive care and in the best hands. I would like to thank the ambulance services and the hospital staff for the quick response and making him stable.”

A host of prominent figures quickly took to social media to send their well wishes to Price and Harvey.

Actress Sally Phillips tweeted: “Lots of love and prayers for a speedy recovery” – a sentiment echoed by author Kimberley Chambers, who wrote “Sending love and prayers to you all”.

Price’s fellow reality star Nathan Henry, of Geordie Shore fame, wrote on Twitter: “Sending lots of love and prayers Harvey 🙌🏾🙏🏽xxx”

Meanwhile Anna Kennedy, founder of autism awareness charity Anna Kennedy Online, said on Twitter she was “Sending best wishes and love to Harvey our #charity #antibullying Ambasssdor and @KatiePrice . Keep strong Harvey your a tough cookie xx”

Earlier this month, Price announced Harvey would be the subject of an upcoming BBC film, which will explore the realities of raising a disabled child as they approach adulthood.

The broadcaster said it will capture their life as “Harvey moves from child to adult services”, with Price having “difficult decisions to make about his future”.

Price also recently fronted a parliamentary inquiry into online abuse, where she gave evidence to MPs about social media abuse aimed at Harvey.

More in this section

Johnny Depp court case Depp security chief claims Heard was ‘verbally and physically abusive’ to actor
Johnny Depp court case Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis no longer giving evidence in Depp libel claim
Graham Norton Show - London David Tennant: Home schooling has not been easy
priceplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices