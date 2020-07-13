Katie Price says disabled son Harvey is in intensive care

Katie Price has said her disabled son Harvey is being treated in intensive care in hospital.

Her 18-year-old son suffers from partial blindness, Prader-Willi syndrome, autism, and learning and behavioural difficulties, as a result of a rare genetic disorder.

The TV star tweeted: “I can confirm that Harvey is in intensive care and in the best hands. I would like to thank the ambulance services and the hospital staff for the quick response and making him stable.”

I can confirm that Harvey is in intensive care and in the best hands. I would like to thank the ambulance services and the hospital staff for the quick response and making him stable. pic.twitter.com/5ykLyTk82q — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) July 12, 2020

A host of prominent figures quickly took to social media to send their well wishes to Price and Harvey.

Actress Sally Phillips tweeted: “Lots of love and prayers for a speedy recovery” – a sentiment echoed by author Kimberley Chambers, who wrote “Sending love and prayers to you all”.

Lots of love and prayers for a speedy recovery — Sally Phillips (@sallyephillips) July 12, 2020

Price’s fellow reality star Nathan Henry, of Geordie Shore fame, wrote on Twitter: “Sending lots of love and prayers Harvey 🙌🏾🙏🏽xxx”

Sending lots of love and prayers Harvey 🙌🏾🙏🏽xxx — Nath Henry (@NathanHGShore) July 12, 2020

Meanwhile Anna Kennedy, founder of autism awareness charity Anna Kennedy Online, said on Twitter she was “Sending best wishes and love to Harvey our #charity #antibullying Ambasssdor and @KatiePrice . Keep strong Harvey your a tough cookie xx”

Sending best wishes and love to Harvey our #charity #antibullying Ambasssdor and @KatiePrice . Keep strong Harvey your a tough cookie xx 💜🌈🐸 pic.twitter.com/3bT2MitxjD — Anna Kennedy OBE (@AnnaKennedy1) July 12, 2020

Earlier this month, Price announced Harvey would be the subject of an upcoming BBC film, which will explore the realities of raising a disabled child as they approach adulthood.

The broadcaster said it will capture their life as “Harvey moves from child to adult services”, with Price having “difficult decisions to make about his future”.

Price also recently fronted a parliamentary inquiry into online abuse, where she gave evidence to MPs about social media abuse aimed at Harvey.