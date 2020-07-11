Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan admitted to hospital with coronavirus

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

The actor, 77, confirmed to his 43 million followers that he had tested positive for the virus.

The Mohabbatein star said he had been “shifted to hospital” after contracting Covid-19, adding: “Family and staff undergone tests, results awaited.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Bachchan, who is one of India’s most prominent stars, has previously been named among the highest paid actors in the world on Forbes’ rich list.

In 2015 Bachchan was present for the official unveiling of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament Square alongside then-Prime Minister David Cameron.

India is currently in the midst of a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, according to the Associated Press.

On Saturday the country reported a new daily high of 27,114 cases and a partial lockdown has been imposed in several high-risk areas.