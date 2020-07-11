Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan admitted to hospital with coronavirus

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan admitted to hospital with coronavirus
Mahatma Gandhi statue
Saturday, July 11, 2020 - 18:46 PM
Tom Horton, PA

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

The actor, 77, confirmed to his 43 million followers that he had tested positive for the virus.

The Mohabbatein star said he had been “shifted to hospital” after contracting Covid-19, adding: “Family and staff undergone tests, results awaited.

“All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” he said.

Bachchan, who is one of India’s most prominent stars, has previously been named among the highest paid actors in the world on Forbes’ rich list.

In 2015 Bachchan was present for the official unveiling of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament Square alongside then-Prime Minister David Cameron.

(Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

India is currently in the midst of a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, according to the Associated Press.

On Saturday the country reported a new daily high of 27,114 cases and a partial lockdown has been imposed in several high-risk areas.

More in this section

Johnny Depp court case Depp security chief claims Heard was ‘verbally and physically abusive’ to actor
Johnny Depp court case Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis no longer giving evidence in Depp libel claim
Graham Norton Show - London David Tennant: Home schooling has not been easy
bachchanplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices