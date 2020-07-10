Jessica Simpson marks end of her 30s by posing in 14-year-old jeans

Jessica Simpson has embraced turning 40 by slipping into an old pair of jeans from her twenties.

The singer, who celebrates her landmark birthday on July 10, marked the end of her thirties by trying on a pair of True Religion jeans she has been keeping for 14 years.

She posed with one hand on her hip as she showed off the shredded denim with holes in the knees, teamed with a dark sweater.

She captioned the photo: “I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 yrs (I’m not exaggerating!).

“I figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30’s I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you.”

Simpson previously marked the “final days” of her thirties by sporting a cow-print bikini and embellished black hat as she posed for a photo on the beach.

She wrote: “YEE-HAW to my final days in my 30’s.”

The US star recently marked her sixth wedding anniversary to husband Eric Johnson. The couple share three children – Maxwell Drew, eight, Ace Knute, seven, and Birdie Mae, 15 months.