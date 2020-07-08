The Young Offenders are set to return to our screens later this month

Series three of "The Young Offenders" will reach our screens on Friday the 24th of July at 9.35pm.
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 17:00 PM
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 17:00 PM
Mairead Cleary
Chris Walley, Jock and Alex Murphy, Conor on the set of the The Young Offenders . Picture Dan Linehan
Chris Walley, Jock and Alex Murphy, Conor on the set of the The Young Offenders . Picture Dan Linehan

The Young Offenders are set to return to our screens on Friday, July 24 at 9.35pm.

The third series of the smash-hit comedy will see Conor (Alex Murphy) and Jock (Chris Walley) continue to hatch ill-advised schemes resulting in hilarious and unfortunate outcomes.

The comedy series has proved to be a huge hit with RTÉ viewers since its debut, with on average 377,000 people tuning in per episode to be entertained by the Cork humour. The series has also been streamed 1.14m on RTÉ Player.

The Young Offenders creator Peter Foot said: "We really hope viewers enjoy this third series which we are very proud of. Given that it has been a very difficult time for so many over the last few months, we hope that the series will bring a smile to our audiences faces when it’s most needed."

The Young Offenders is commissioned for BBC Three; executive producers for Vico Films are Peter Foott and Martina Niland, and the producer is Tim Whitby.

