David McCullagh announced as new Six One co-presenter

Prime Time presenter David McCullagh is to become a co-presenter on the RTÉ Six One News.
David McCullagh announced as new Six One co-presenter
David McCullagh and Caitriona Perry who will begin presenting RTE's flagship Six One News in September 2020.
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 15:57 PM
Steve Neville

Prime Time presenter David McCullagh is to become a co-presenter on the RTÉ Six One News.

Mr McCullagh will join Caitríona Perry on the flagship news programme.

He will begin co-presenting the show in September.

Mr McCullagh said: “After seven very enjoyable years on Prime Time, I'm really looking forward to joining Caitríona on the Six One News and continuing the work of our much loved colleague Keelin Shanley.”

Keelin Shanley, a former Six One anchor with Ms Perry, died at the age of 51 earlier this year.

“Over the last few months the need for accurate information has never been greater, and viewers have turned to RTÉ News and Current Affairs in astonishing numbers,” added Mr McCullagh.

“We aim to continue meeting that need, bringing viewers all the news of the day, as well as the big interviews that get to the heart of the issues.”

Director of RTÉ News &amp; Current Affairs Jon Williams described McCullagh as one of Ireland’s “most formidable journalists”.

David McCullagh and Caitriona Perry who will begin presenting RTE's flagship Six One News in September 2020.
David McCullagh and Caitriona Perry who will begin presenting RTE's flagship Six One News in September 2020.

“A former RTÉ Political Correspondent, and acclaimed historian, there could be no-one better equipped to join Caitríona on Six One as Ireland emerges from this emergency facing some difficult challenges, and heads towards the centenary of the foundation of the State.”

Mr McCullagh graduated with a PhD in Politics from UCD.

He joined RTÉ in 1993 as a reporter having worked at the Evening Press before that.

He spent 12 years as RTÉ News Political Correspondent and he has hosted Primer Time since 2013.

He has also written four books.

“David brings vast experience as a presenter and as a correspondent to the Six One News,” said Ms Perry.

“I’m very excited about our new partnership and look forward to working with him and the team to take the programme into the next phase.”

More in this section

ITV Palooza 2019 - London Stacey Solomon reveals Joe Swash slept in the shed after he was locked out
Download Festival 2014 - Day Two - Donington Park Linkin Park issue cease and desist over use of song in pro-Trump video
The 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Nick Jonas shares birthday tribute to wife Priyanka Chopra
tvplace: irelandperson: david mccullaghperson: mccullaghperson: caitriona perryperson: caitrionaperson: keelin shanleyperson: perryperson: directorperson: jon williamsperson: williamsperson: miriamperson: davidevent: election 2020 leaders' debateorganisation: rté newsorganisation: rtéorganisation: irelandorganisation: ucdorganisation: evening press

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices