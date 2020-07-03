Cork Jazz Festival cancelled due to Covid-19

Tolne Bastings of Lamarotte Jazz Band at a previous year's festival. Picture: Clare Keogh

The 2020 Guinness Cork Jazz Festival has been cancelled.

Organisers have said the cancellation is as a result of Covid-19 and the restrictions on indoor and outdoor activities.

They confirmed that the festival would return in 2021.

In a statement, organisers said: “As a result of Covid-19 and current Government restrictions on indoor and outdoor activities, with the requirement for physical distancing, the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival Committee regrets to confirm the cancellation of this year’s Festival.

“We know that this announcement will be disappointing for music fans, artists, publicans and the wider Cork community but their health and safety is our number one priority.

“We look forward to bringing back a strong, exciting and memorable Festival in 2021."

Fiona Collins, Chair of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival added that public health had to take priority.

She said: “We regret to confirm the cancellation of this year’s festival to safeguard the health of our visitors, volunteers and the community at large but we look forward to bringing back a strong, exciting and memorable Festival in 2021.”