'Other Voices: Courage' returns tonight for second streaming series

Following an overwhelmingly positive response from streaming and late-night television viewers in Ireland and around the world, amassing over 1.15 million views total, Irish alternative music show Other Voices' 'Courage' series returns tonight, streaming live on social media and on rte.ie.

The second series of the programme, which put a range of Irish artists centre-stage and created a new platform for them as lockdown affected live music for the foreseeable future, has featured groundbreaking performances from the likes of rapper Denise Chaila, singer-songwriter Lisa Hannigan and violinist Colm MacIonmaire among many others.

The first episode of the new series will emanate from Killruddery House and Gardens in Bray Co. Wicklow, and feature performances from alternative folk singer James Vincent McMorrow, on the eve of his fifth long-player, and Choice Prize-nominated singer-songwriter Maija Sofia, whose 2019 debut album 'Bath Time' came in for an enthusiastic critical reception.

The show will be followed by the series' second episode this Thursday, with a session at Kilkenny Castle from Choice-winning trad revivalists Lankum, fresh from a pre-lockdown US tour to support third long-player 'The Livelong Day', which took in an NPR Tiny Desk session, streaming below.

Speaking last week, Other Voices founder and director Philip King said: “We are delighted to present this second season of 'Other Voices: Courage' as part of the Government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This is about bringing people together through music, and recognising the essential and powerful contribution that artists continue to make to our lives.

"We are inspired by the response here in Ireland and globally to the first season of 'Other Voices Courage', and our artists and crews have helped to bring beauty, solace, strength and a sense of belonging to people at this time of national and global crisis - is ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine.

"The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht has played a leading and imaginative role in making it possible for our artists and crews to work together to create and present Other Voices Courage.”

Further performances in the series will be streamed from Glenveagh National Park, The Crawford Gallery in Cork City along with the Guildhall in Derry, the Guinness Storehouse and Swords Castle in Fingal.

The new performances will be streamed in strictly-controlled conditions, and because of public health regulations, no live audiences are present, while production crew control equipment remotely and remain socially-distanced around locations.

'Other Voices: Courage' will take place on Tuesday and Thursday nights, streaming on Other Voices' Twitter, Facebook and rte.ie, free of charge, with the support of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, RTÉ and IMRO.

Series one is currently being shown on RTÉ 2 Thursdays at 23:30