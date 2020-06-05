Gavin James to perform drive in concert at Kerry's INEC

Gavin James has announced that he will return to Killarney on August 8 to perform the first in a series of Inside Out drive in concerts at the INEC.

The singer recently headlined the venue on New Year's Eve.

The Inside Out concerts will allow music fans to see their favourite acts live in safety and within government guidelines.

Artists will perform live on an outdoor stage, with attendees watching from the comfort of their own cars, with the option of tuning in via radio.

Speaking about the announcement of the gigs Gavin said: “I am delighted to be return to the INEC Arena and this time around it’s a little different being inside out.

"I am really looking forward to seeing you all there ”

Matinee Show – Gates 2.00pm, Show 3.00pm.

Evening Show – Gates 7.00pm, Show 8.00pm.

Tickets for the show permit entry for one car with a maximum of four people per car. Vans, trucks, coaches and minibuses are not permitted.

Alcohol will not be permitted at the shows.

Tickets from €60 plus booking fees will go on sale on Tuesday June 9, 2020 from www.inec.ie

If your vehicle is disabled friendly and you may need assistance please contact info@inec.ie