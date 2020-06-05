Gavin James to perform drive in concert at Kerry's INEC

Gavin James has announced that he will return to Killarney on August 8 to perform the first in a series of Inside Out drive in concerts at the INEC.
Gavin James to perform drive in concert at Kerry's INEC
Friday, June 05, 2020 - 18:00 PM
Greg Murphy

Gavin James has announced that he will return to Killarney on August 8 to perform the first in a series of Inside Out drive in concerts at the INEC.

The singer recently headlined the venue on New Year's Eve.

The Inside Out concerts will allow music fans to see their favourite acts live in safety and within government guidelines.

Artists will perform live on an outdoor stage, with attendees watching from the comfort of their own cars, with the option of tuning in via radio.

Speaking about the announcement of the gigs Gavin said: “I am delighted to be return to the INEC Arena and this time around it’s a little different being inside out.

"I am really looking forward to seeing you all there ”

Matinee Show – Gates 2.00pm, Show 3.00pm.

Evening Show – Gates 7.00pm, Show 8.00pm.

Tickets for the show permit entry for one car with a maximum of four people per car. Vans, trucks, coaches and minibuses are not permitted.

Alcohol will not be permitted at the shows.

Tickets from €60 plus booking fees will go on sale on Tuesday June 9, 2020 from www.inec.ie

If your vehicle is disabled friendly and you may need assistance please contact info@inec.ie

More in this section

ITV Palooza 2019 - London Stacey Solomon reveals Joe Swash slept in the shed after he was locked out
Download Festival 2014 - Day Two - Donington Park Linkin Park issue cease and desist over use of song in pro-Trump video
The 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Nick Jonas shares birthday tribute to wife Priyanka Chopra
musicplace: inecplace: inec arenaplace: gatesperson: gavin jamesperson: killarneyperson: gavinevent: new year's eveevent: out

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices